The Sony PlayStation Classic is a flop and this proves it

When Nintendo launched the NES and SNES Classic retro controls around the festive season, they instantly became among the most sought after Christmas tech items.

However, with the Sony PlayStation Classic it’s an entirely different story. Instead of rabid gamers chasing consoles stocks down and paying over the odds on the secondary market, the company is seemingly struggling to shift stock.

Amazon is currently hawking the miniaturised PlayStation Classic for 30% off. It’s not $69.99, which is $30 off the RRP. This isn’t the first price-cut either. Just prior to the weekend, the price had been slashed to $75.

The price cut, less than two months after Sony launched the console, suggests fans are anything but excited by the prospect of playing the underwhelming line up of games on offer.

In his review on Trusted Reviews, Jake Tucker said: “PlayStation Classic would only be a half-accurate way to describe it. Re-releases of the 3D era are going to have to try better to get us onside.”

He criticised the terrible collection of games and bare bones emulation. He even said it ‘ruined’ is memory of classic titles. It did win praise for the presence of Tekken 3 and the option to play via the HDMI output.

He concluded: “Ultimately, it’s hard to blame Sony too much for this. These retro console releases are dependant on the game’s involved, and the PlayStation’s strength was always in its licensed properties and third party games. We were never going to see Alien Trilogy or Independence Day, but it’s hard to feel enthused about most of the games on offer.”

If you’re interested, here are the games Sony has included: Battle Arena Toshinden, Cool Boarders 2, Destruction Derby, Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash!, Metal Gear Solid, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Rayman, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut, Revelations: Persona

R4, Ridge Racer Type 4, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Syphon Filter, Tekken 3, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Twisted Metal, Wild Arms.

