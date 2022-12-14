 large image

The Sonos Ray has never been cheaper with this outstanding deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the best pound-for-pound soundbars on the market, the Sonos Ray, is currently selling for cheaper than ever courtesy of this deal.

Head over to John Lewis right now and you’ll find that the Sonos Ray is available for just £199. That’s a £50 or 20% saving on a soundbar that only hit the market in the middle of 2022.

Remember also that this being John Lewis, you’ll get an extended two-year guarantee.

We rate the Sonos Ray to be one of the best-value soundbars on the market. It’s a much simpler offering than the Sonos Beam and the Sonos Arc, but it’s also much cheaper, even before you factor in this Sonos Ray deal.

While you might miss out on an HDMI input and 3D sound format support, you’ll be getting a soundbar with superb sound output, producing a surprising amount of bass and presence, as well as a wide soundstage. It’s a fully featured multiroom audio speaker, too, so it’ll hook into an existing Sonos set-up without issue.

Ultimately, it’s the perfect one-stop solution to the poor audio output that ships with the vast majority of TVs. It’s the perfect addition to any secondary TVs too, with a compact and thin design enabling it to melt into the background even in smaller rooms.

“Simpler, cheaper and smaller than the other soundbars in the range, the Sonos Ray is built with one main job in mind: making poor-quality TVs sound better,” we observed in our review. It does so better than any other soundbar in its weight class.

At this current price, it steps out of the realm of ‘good value’ and into the realm of ‘borderline giveaway’.

