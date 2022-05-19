The Sivga SV023 are over-ear headphones made from wood

Chinese hi-fi brand Sivga Audio has announced its latest headphones in the SV023, which look to produce a high quality sound for an affordable price.

Sivga describes the look of the headphones as simplified and modest, but any headphone that uses wood in its construction gets our vote, the SV023 uses walnut wood to give the headphones a high-quality and smooth feel.

In the middle of the earcup is a CNC processed metal aluminium ring and gunmetal colour stainless steel mesh to increase the sense of layering in the headphones’ audio. Inside the earcup is a large 50mm dynamic driver made of LCP composite diaphragm plated with Beryllium material to help create “strong dynamics, high fidelity and wide extension” of the SV023’s soundstage.

More audio characteristics include plenty of well controlled bass, a midrange that features warm vocals (the use of walnut wood likely helping here) and a treble response that’s naturally conveyed.

Weighing 318g, the headband is ergonomically shaped to relieve pressure across the head and ensure comfort over longer periods of wear, with the big high-protein earpads shaped to the contours of a head for a good seal and reduction of audio leakage. With tiny, perforated air holes cut into the side of the earpads, they’re claimed to ensure good breathability in terms comfort and adjustment of the SV023’s sound, though Sivga doesn’t describe in what way.

Similar to the company’s other headphones, the Sivga SV023 are packed with a 2m 6N OCC cable that’s designed to hard to get tangled and “ensures no loss of signal transmission” over its length. The cable terminates in a 4.4mm connector, but there’s an adaptor for 3.5mm and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor thrown in for good measure, too.

Other details include a frequency response of 20Hz to 40kHz (covering Hi-Res Audio compatibility), sensitivity of 105dB and a stated 300ohm impedance, so a headphone amplifier is likely needed to drive these headphones.

We’ve reviewed a few of Sivga’s headphones and felt they offered slid audio performance and great aesthetics. The Sivga SV023 are available now, priced at $449 / £449 / €449.