The Simpsons will finally look as it should on Disney Plus from May 28

Disney is finally addressing one of the most-complained about elements of the streaming service – fixing the aspect ratio of classic The Simpsons episodes.

On May 28, those episodes will revert back to their original 4:3 video format, replacing the widescreen footage that had left the animation looking stretched, while actually cutting out some of the show’s jokes in the process.

The first 19 seasons will be available in the original 4:3 aspect ratio on May 28. The company made the announcement on the DisneyPlus Twitter account, which, of course, led to a load of whining about the announcement not being Wandavision, or Loki, or The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Of course, this hasn’t been a Disney Plus issue alone. It started when the episodes started airing on FXX in the United States six years ago. It took less than a year for FXX to fix this.

However, the launch of Disney Plus shone light on the issue once again, when many online commentators started noticing punchlines and context was lost from the original episodes when screened in the incorrect format. Here’s the most egregious joke that slipped by thanks to the cropped episodes.

Disney had promised a fix for the issue before the summer and said: “We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons available in 4:3 versions on #DisneyPlus. We expect to accomplish this by the end of May.”

The company has achieved its goal. Just about.

The change comes as Disney continues to enjoy high subscription rates, but is somewhat lacking when it comes to new content. While The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars have been hits, Marvel fans are yet to enjoy any new original content on the streaming service. Which is why we got the negative reaction we did to Disney’s tweet today.

