The Shark DuoClean IF250UKT2 Foldable Vacuum Cleaner is at its Lowest Price Yet

Sick of cumbersome vacuum cleaners that are more trouble than they’re worth? The lightweight Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum with a flexible stem is just the ticket – now with a huge £155.99 reduction for a limited time only.

As part of its Easter Sale, Shark has discounted several of its high-end vacuum cleaners but for our money, the DuoClean IF200UKT2 for just £224 (down from £379.99) is the best deal available.

For the unacquainted, Shark has been giving Dyson a run for its money now for several years, thanks in part to its use of ingenious features such as the flexology stem found on the IF200UKT2.

The benefits of the IF200UKT2’s flexible stem are two-fold, at once allowing you to reach to those previously inaccessible and dusty areas (picture beneath the sofa or under the bed) while also preventing the vacuum from taking up a large amount of storage space whilst in the folded position.

While we haven’t reviewed the IF200UKT2 here at TR, we have inspected the IF200UKT (which is almost identical save for a larger battery), bestowing the vacuum with an outstanding 9/10 rating.

In our review for the IF200UKT, we detailed: “The folding tube is just plain weird but, blimey, it works. For getting under low obstacles without having to bend down it’s simply brilliant. Many areas under our sofas and cabinets that hadn’t seen the light of day for quite some time benefitted from a thorough vacuuming.”

For any pet owners in the house, you’ll be happy to know that the IF200UKT2 also transforms into a handheld vacuum designed specifically to tackle pet hair. The eternal struggle with out beloved furry friends just got a whole lot easier.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the IF200UKT2 also comes with a five-year warranty, so you’ll never have to worry about being out of pocket if anything happens to the vacuum. With all in mind (and the limited time £159.99 price drop), this incredible deal on the Shark DuoClean IF200UKT2 is truly unmissable.

