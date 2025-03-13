The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could fix the biggest issue with foldable phones

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 later this year, with the foldable flagship expected to come packing a serious camera upgrade headlined by a 200MP sensor.

The company has already launched a 200MP camera in its Galaxy S25 Ultra, but this would be the first time it’ll be offered in a foldable phone.

This is according to a report from Galaxy Club, which claims the camera in the Z Fold 7 will be the same as the one in the flagship that arrived earlier in 2025. This change would represent a hefty upgrade, as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 50MP sensor.

The report also states this main camera will be paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera – whether these will be updated sensors or the same ones as the previous Z Fold remains to be seen.

A foldable with a proper camera?

Even the very best foldable phones have struggled to compete with the best camera phones when it comes to imaging performance.

This has been for many reasons, although it feels like the thin body needed for the foldable style has limited the size of the sensor that could be used. Even the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold sacrificed imaging performance compared to the standard Pixel 9 Pro.

Brands like OnePlus and Oppo have also failed to launch foldables with cameras as capable as their regular flagships, so this report makes for tempting reading for those who value unique design and photography prowess.

Of course, there’s no way of determining whether this report is correct, however we would love to see Samsung manage to make a foldable phone that’s as good as the Galaxy S25 Ultra at taking photos.

Other features rumoured for the Fold 7 include a bigger screen, and it’ll likely get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as the Galaxy S25 series for improved performance.

We might not be waiting too much longer

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July. The company has been releasing its foldables in July for a few years now, so we’re expecting it to do so again this year. We’re also awaiting official release information for the S25 Edge, which looks set to go head-to-head with the iPhone 17 Air.