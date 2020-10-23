The Samsung Galaxy S30 camera looks strikingly similar to the S20

Another photo claiming to show the Samsung Galaxy S30’s camera module has appeared on social media. The leak is the second this week to suggest that the Galaxy S30 – also known as the S21 – could pack the same camera setup as the S20 before it.

Tipster @camie_ngo shared an image of the what appear to be the phone’s camera cut-outs on Twitter along with the hashtag “#GalaxyS21”.

The image matches perfectly with renders of the Galaxy S30 and S30 Ultra shared by Samsung leakster @OnLeaks earlier this week, showcasing the S30’s supposed camera layout.

According to @OnLeaks, the regular S30 will feature a triple camera setup similar to the S20’s, while the beefier S30 Ultra will see four sensors join its rear, as the S20 Ultra did earlier this year.

The Galaxy S30 is rumoured to have a 1.1mm thick camera bump, while the S30 Ultra will, understandably, be a little chunkier at 1.9mm.

While another triple camera module may sound disappointing, it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing for the S30 to boast the same camera as the S20. The camera marked a big step up from the S10 and packed a decent range of sensors including wide, ultra-wide and telephoto. There’s also nothing to say the camera specs themselves won’t see an improvement in the S30.

While @camie_ngo may not have the same reputation as @OnLeaks, TechRadar notes that the tipster has a history of sharing accurate information ahead of Samsung launches, suggesting they may be a Samsung factory worker with inside knowledge of the product.

Either way, the new image could lends further credibility to the previous camera layout leak. We’ll have to wait until the phone launch next year to find out if the camera matches up with these predictions.

