The Samsung Galaxy S25 is essentially a Google Gemini phone

Google took to the stage at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked to announce new Gemini AI features that’ll be available on the S25 and other Android devices.

First of all, Samsung is making Gemini a key portion of the Galaxy S25 experience underlining the partnership between the two companies.

Samsung is making AI assistant as accessible as it is on Google Pixel devices. All you’ll need to do is long-press on your side button on the phone.

Key among the announcements was a big update to the Gemini Live natural language chat bot. From today, users will be able to show Gemini Live things like images, files and YouTube videos and ask questions about them.

For example, you can upload a photo you’ve taken and ask Gemini for advice on the composition. If the photo features the focal point in the centre of the frame, you may be advised to deploy the rule of thirds for a more interesting capture or edit.

You’ll be able to use this feature on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 as that series becomes available, but Pixel 9 users will be able to access this feature today.

Google also gave users another look at the Project Astra tech, which enables Gemini to analyse and answer questions about anything on the screen – via things like screen sharing and video streaming – to Gemini for Android in the months to come. There was a great example of user asking Gemini for feedback on their pizza dough – as they kneaded it.

Furthermore, Google is giving users the ability to link more apps to Gemini, namely the Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminder and Clock apps.

“And you can now ask Gemini to use multiple extensions in a single prompt,” Google adds. “For example, if you’re looking for a list of high-protein lunch ideas, you can ask Gemini for some recipes and then easily save them to a note directly on Samsung Notes or Google Keep,” Google says in a blog post.

Google has form for showing up at this event to debut new features on Galaxy phones. last year, for instance, we got Circle to Search, which was further boosted with the Galaxy S25 today too.