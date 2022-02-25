 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available – should you buy it?

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available to buy in the UK and various other regions after a lengthy pre-order process. So, should you splash out on Samsung’s new superphone?

Launched during an online Unpacked stream earlier in February, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sits atop the Galaxy S22 range and aims to offer buyers the best Android phone around.

While we haven’t seen too many flagship launches so far this year (expect that to change with MWC 2022 around the corner) the S22 Ultra gives us a good idea about what we can expect from the very best phones of the year.

There’s a focus here on screen quality thanks to an even faster and smoother display; improved zoom and updated low-light shooting skills. This is also the first Galaxy S series phone to sport a silo for the S Pen stylus.

While the S21 Ultra supported the S Pen, you had to buy it separately and keep it tucked away in a case. See below for some of the other notable specs and how they compare to the other S22 phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

Manufacturer
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Refresh Rate
HDR
Ports
Resolution
First Reviewed Date
Release Date
Operating System
Weight
IP rating
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
Battery
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
EU RRP
USA RRP
UK RRP
Screen Size
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200
8GB
Burgundy, Gree, Black, White
120 Hz
Yes
USB-C
1440 x 3080
17/02/2022
2022
Android 12, OneUI 4.1
229 G
IP68
128GB
108-megapixels
40-megapixels
Yes
5000 mAh
Yes
Yes
163.3 77.9 8.9 MM x x
€1259
$1199.99
£1149
inches 6.8
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Samsung
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200
8GB
120 Hz
USB-C
2022
Android 12, OneUI 4.1
196 G
IP68
128GB
50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto
10-megapixels
Yes
4500 mAh
Yes
Yes
157.4 75.8 7.6 MM x x
€1059
$999.99
£949
inches 6.6
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
8GB
120 Hz
USB-C
2021
Android 12, OneUI 4.1
168 G
IP68
128GB
50-megapixel wide angle, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto
10-megapixels
Yes
3700 mAh
146 70.6 7.6 MM x x
€859
$799.99
£769
inches 6.1

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sits right up there with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can see the latest prices below, but the 128GB and 8GB RAM model starts at £1149. For £1249 you’ll get 256GB and 12GB RAM.

We’ve reviewed the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the phone scored a very impressive 4.5/5, making it one of our top recommendations currently if you want the very best phone that runs Android.

In our review verdict we said, “It’s not cheap, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a huge phone with a huge spec list. Most of it works fantastically well and those that bemoaned the death of the Galaxy Note will have found its successor.”

Trusted Take

The S22 Ultra is a great phone. The screen is the best I have seen on a phone due to its incredible colours and brightness levels, while the camera is more versatile than the iPhone 13 Pro or the Pixel 6 Pro. It’s not perfect – I think the design is a step backwards, but on the whole, it’s a very good phone.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Peter Phelps 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro: How do they compare?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro: How do they compare?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.