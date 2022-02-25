The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available – should you buy it?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available to buy in the UK and various other regions after a lengthy pre-order process. So, should you splash out on Samsung’s new superphone?
Launched during an online Unpacked stream earlier in February, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sits atop the Galaxy S22 range and aims to offer buyers the best Android phone around.
While we haven’t seen too many flagship launches so far this year (expect that to change with MWC 2022 around the corner) the S22 Ultra gives us a good idea about what we can expect from the very best phones of the year.
There’s a focus here on screen quality thanks to an even faster and smoother display; improved zoom and updated low-light shooting skills. This is also the first Galaxy S series phone to sport a silo for the S Pen stylus.
While the S21 Ultra supported the S Pen, you had to buy it separately and keep it tucked away in a case. See below for some of the other notable specs and how they compare to the other S22 phones.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sits right up there with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can see the latest prices below, but the 128GB and 8GB RAM model starts at £1149. For £1249 you’ll get 256GB and 12GB RAM.
We’ve reviewed the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the phone scored a very impressive 4.5/5, making it one of our top recommendations currently if you want the very best phone that runs Android.
In our review verdict we said, “It’s not cheap, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a huge phone with a huge spec list. Most of it works fantastically well and those that bemoaned the death of the Galaxy Note will have found its successor.”
Trusted Take
The S22 Ultra is a great phone. The screen is the best I have seen on a phone due to its incredible colours and brightness levels, while the camera is more versatile than the iPhone 13 Pro or the Pixel 6 Pro. It’s not perfect – I think the design is a step backwards, but on the whole, it’s a very good phone.