The Samsung Galaxy S11 has reportedly been given a code name for internal reference, and it’s got us scratching our head looking for answers.

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was secretly referred to by the name “Da Vinci” behind closed doors during development, and apparently the next flagship has a codename too. According to Dutch website Galaxy Club, the S11 is known as “Hubble”. It surely takes its name from the space telescope, which in turn was named after the influential American astronomer Edwin Hubble. So what could it imply about the new smartphone?

Our first guess (and by far the most likely explanation) is that it will refer to a new level optical zoom for the camera; after all, the purpose of any telescope is see things that are further away. This supposition is supported by the rumours we’ve seen so far, which hint that the S11 could even have 10x zoom. Currently 5x optical zoom is the best you can find on a smartphone (namely the Huawei P30 Pro), so matching or exceeding that would be a coup for Samsung.

A second guess is that it could imply a new focus on low-light mode. The Google Pixel 4 ushered in a new “Astrophotography” that enables clear pictures of the night sky so that you can pick out star constellations. Perhaps Samsung is looking to pull off a similar stunt with its next camera so that you can use it to observe the heavens above.

We’ve heard plenty more rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S11 that have piqued our interest in the upcoming flagship. Along with the 10x zoom, there’s been speculation that it could adopt the Samsung-manufactured 108-megapixel sensor recently unveiled on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. n top of that, it’s strongly tipped to run on the Exynos 990, reputed to be 20% faster than its predecessor. Stay tuned for all the latest news on the Samsung Galaxy S11, right up until its expected launch in March or April.

