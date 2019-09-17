The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is adding a new feature that we think will go down especially well in the UK.

If you like nothing better than nattering about the weather over a cuppa, you’re in luck if you’ve got a Galaxy Note 10. Samsung has announced that the device will get an upgrade in partnership with The Weather Channel (an IBM subsidiary) that will introduce new weather features, such as government-issued weather alerts, radar maps, and weather video clips.

Perfect if you live on a rainy little island.

But rest assured: there are certainly good reasons to buy this phone even if you’re not an amateur meteorologist.

In our review of the Galaxy Note 10, we praised its convenient size and S-Pen stylus functionality in addition to its impressive power and camera versatility. However, the battery life was below our expectations, and it misses out on some popular features like a microSD card slot and a Quad HD+ display.

The big entry in the family, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, is also an impressive proposition. It’s got a gorgeous display, a huge battery, and plenty of processing power — but having said that, it’s a small step up from the Galaxy Note 9 rather than a huge leap forward.

It’s a busy time of year for phone launches, and manufacturers are desperately trying to get an edge over each other — even if that means offering more detailed weather forecasts.

The iPhone 11 series was released to great fanfare recently, and will start shipping from September 20. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 30 is expected to be unveiled on September 19 and Google’s Pixel 4 flagship is slated for a mid-October release.

Will Samsung be able to out-perform these fierce rivals? Don’t forget to check back to our website to see how the smartphones perform in our reviews.

