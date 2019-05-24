Samsung hasn’t been shy about buying up a range of foldable device patents and – following the ongoing Galaxy Fold fiasco – it seems it’s on the market for an alternative folding solution.

A patent newly acquired by Samsung shows off a wrap-around design closer to that of the Huawei Mate X and the fabled Motorola Razr Phone than the one seen on the first generation Galaxy Fold.

The design – seen in a patent logged at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office – opts to place the screen around the outside of the device when folded. The current Fold has a small screen on the outside and opens up into a tablet-style design. All patents should be taken with a pinch of salt as companies often make a range of applications to cover their backs.

The patent – uncovered by patentlymobile – could inform the design of a potential Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. While the application was likely made during the current Fold’s production, it looks like it could solve criticisms aimed at the current foldable. The main concerns aimed at the current Fold centre on the screen, hinge and usability of the front screen.

There are some differences to the Huawei Mate X. The Mate X features a thicker portion at one side – this means that the folded part of the screen sits flush against it. Samsung’s design does not show a thicker portion – meaning the components would have to be housed across all of the thin-looking body.

One of the stranger aspects of the potential Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 design is a locking mechanism. The purpose of the locking mechanism is not immediately clear. The locking mechanism involves a moving lever – it seems the lever is there to prevent over-rotation of the screens and/or to secure the screens in place. While it may add more stability, moving parts can always add wear-and-tear related issues.