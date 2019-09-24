The Samsung Galaxy A20s looks like a serious budget contender

Samsung has unveiled a new basic smartphone, and it looks very impressive on paper. Could this device best the likes of Motorola and Xiaomi?

The Galaxy A20s has only just been announced, and we’re already impressed by the specs. A triple rear camera, a 4000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch display are just some of its headline features — so should well-known budget manufacturers be worried about this new development in the market?

The Galaxy A20s’ most alluring feature is surely its triple camera, a rarity for budget phones. It combines a 13-megapixel, f/1.8 main snapper, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an ultra wide lens with an 8-megapixel resolution.

The selfie camera on the front (housed within a subtle teardrop notch) has an 8-megapixel resolution and an f/2.0 aperture. The screen measures 6.5 inches diagonally and has an HD+ resolution, which is not pin-sharp but should at least coax even more life out of the generous 4000mAh battery.

It’s available with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. Fortunately it offers microSD card support for an additional 512GB of storage.

Available in four colours (black, blue, green, and red), the device also provides a rear fingerprint scanner and face recognition for ease of unlock.

Unfortunately though, it’s currently only available in Malaysia, for a price of MYR699 (~£135/$170).

These specs might seem tempting but the budget phones market is a competitive space, with plenty of cut-price devices vying for your attention.

Our top pick right now is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which packs in a great screen, long-lasting battery, and great performance. The Moto G7 Plus is also an excellent choice, thanks to its good cameras (both the on the front and the two on the rear) and its classy hardware design for the price.

