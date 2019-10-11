Google plans to launch a brand new Pixel Watch wearable alongside the Pixel 4 to take on the Apple Watch 5, according to industry rumblings.

The Pixel Watch might take its place next to the rest of Google’s newest tech at the product launch event on October 15. It’s been rumoured for years that Google would launch its own smartwatch, and as so much is known already about the Pixel 4 phones, its mysterious wearable cousin could very well steal the show. But we’re still awaiting more substantial details about the device before we get too excited.

The new smartwatch would undoubtedly run WearOS, Google’s operating system for wearables that is also present on the likes of the Fossil Sport. The OS is still struggling to establish itself as the premier alternative to Apple Watch’s WatchOS, and an own-brand product with the Pixel calibre could help it do just that.

But apart from that, detail is very thin on the ground — we don’t even have a clue what it would look like. Intriguingly though, a leak from August did hint that Google is developing a smartwatch with an in-built camera, but we don’t expect it to be ready to unveil just yet.

Meanwhile, we sometimes have to pinch ourselves as a reminder that the Pixel 4 hasn’t already launched. It’s due to be unveiled on October 15, but we know so much about the device that there can be few surprises left for the official announcement.

It will run on a Snapdragon 855 processor, with a dual-sensor rear camera, and will as per tradition be accompanied by a larger-screen Pixel 4 XL. Among its innovative features will be a new air gesture control system, along with a 90Hz display refresh rate for smoother scrolling. As for the design, it will abandon the textured two-tone rear panel, but will arrive in three distinctive colours: black, white, and orange.

