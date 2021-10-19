We’ve already seen the third gen AirPods, but the rumour mill hasn’t stopped when it comes to Apple earbuds, with speculation emerging about new Beats earbuds.

The AirPods 3 have only been introduced at the Apple Unleashed event, but with a starting price of £169 and omitting ANC support, there are other earbud picks if you’re on the hunt for a new pair, especially if you like your workouts.

A report from 9to5Mac claims Apple is working on another pair of earbuds; the Beats Fit Pro take inspiration from the Beats Studio Buds and will feature ANC as well as Apple’s H1 chip for quick pairing with Apple devices.

The Beats Fit Pro come in four colours, a selection that reportedly includes black, grey, white and lavender options.

The new earbuds look to feature wingtips, which should make them more comfortable to wear while fitting better in your ears.

These earbuds also don’t look like any of the previous Apple AirPods, looking more like the previous Beats earbuds with its iconic ‘b’ branding.

Plus, the Beats Fit Pro are thought to include support for Siri and the ability to quick pair to Android devices, which should make it easier for both Apple and Android lovers to use these earbuds.

The battery life also seems more impressive than what Apple has released in the past, with six hours battery with ANC turned off, and seven hours with Adaptive EQ. These are just speculations though, so we might see the real thing performing a little differently.

The Beats Fit Pro could be officially announced as early as November 1st, and is expected to start shipping just a couple of days after. Keep your eyes peeled for their release if these new earbuds sound like they’re up your alley. It looks like we could have a potential Powerbeats Pro replacement.