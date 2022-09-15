 large image

The Ruark R2 Mk4 is another gorgeous looking music system

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Family-owned British company Ruark Audio has taken the wraps off its latest product in the R2 Mk4 music system, bringing one of the company’s longest running models up to date with new features.

The R2 series has been running since 2007, and for the fourth generation, the most obvious change is its slimmer footprint. The proportions of the set have been reduced, increasing the number of places the system can be placed in from windowsill to a bookshelf location.

As usual from Ruark, the R2 Mk4 has a distinctive aesthetic, using a combination of materials for a natural looking appearance. There’s the use of a slatted wood grille to create a “retro-modern” feel, a sturdy bonded glass display and, of course, the look is completed with Ruark’s trademark RotoDial controller to operate the unit. The colour LCD display shows time, alarm and programme information, auto-adjusting to suit a room’s light levels.

Ruark R2 MK4 cream finish

As expected from a modern music system, there are a range of sources to dive into with the R2 Mk4. It comes equipped with DAB+, FM and internet tuners (with presets available), and natively supports music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer; with a Bluetooth connection included for playback from other devices.

There is app support via UNDOK that allows for remote control with a compact handset also available as an optional extra (that will set you back £14.99). There are physical connections such as USB-C charge/playback, switchable auxiliary line input and a headphone output (for a more personal listening experience). Also packed inside is a linear amplifier linked to the company’s proprietary NS+ drivers and adaptive equalisation to achieve the best sound balance between music and spoken-word content.

The Ruark Mk4 will go on sale in October for £479, available in a choice of two finishes (black (espresso) or white (cream)).

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

