The Rise of Skywalker is finally coming to Disney Plus on May 4th

The streaming service will have the full roster of Star Wars films from next Monday, when the last installation will arrive on the platform.

In celebration of Star Wars Day, the ultimate instalment in the Skywalker story will arrive two months ahead of schedule. So if you’ve got 22 hours and 30 minutes to spare, you can stream the entire nine-film series in one day.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus

Fans were a little disappointed when Disney Plus first launched without the full Star Wars line-up. The streaming service had managed to gather up every other Star Wars entry and refashion into glorious 4K format, but the last piece of the puzzle was missing.

With this new addition, the streaming service is now the first place that fans will be able to watch every Star Wars film in the promised upper-tier resolution.

Although sadly the 4K versions of the original trilogy are based on the “special editions” from 2004, so you’ll have to sit through an awkward rendering of Han Solo hovering over a digital Jabba the Hut’s tail.

May 4 is typically a fan-based celebration, with Star Wars devotees dedicating the day to the famous franchise (May the fourth be with you…) but this year, it looks like Disney Plus is trying to get in on the love-in, by dumping a bunch of content on its streaming platform.

Related: New Star Wars backgrounds for Zoom

A new mini-series documenting the making of The Mandalorian will land on Monday too, offering interviews, exclusive footage, and some in-depth exploration of the series’ creatures (translation: more Baby Yoda.) And the last episode of The Clone Wars will also land on May 4th, so there’s plenty to get your teeth into if you’re a Star Wars fan.

Along with the above, Disney has said it’s going to switch-up the visuals on the streaming service, so keep an eye-peeled for original Star Wars artworks popping up on the platform.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…