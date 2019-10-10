The Realme X2 Pro could take down the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and OnePlus 7T

Realme is about to enter the flagship market with its X2 Pro. Ahead of its reveal in Spain in just under a week, the company has announced that phone will launch in China on the same day.

Realme has stuck firmly to the budget- to mid-range section of the phone market since its inception – however, the company is now looking to take on the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi.

The full specs of the Realme X2 Pro are yet to be revealed, but we do know it will borrow one feature from the OnePlus 7T – a 90Hz display.

According to GSMArena, the Realme X2 Pro will have Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor on board, and for the audiophiles out there, the phone will also include Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

That’s not all. The Realme X2 Pro is also expected to feature 50W SuperVOOC charging and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, which includes a telephoto sensor. That main camera will likely be supported by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The quad-camera setup was recently revealed in an image posted to Chinese social media site Weibo. The image was posted by a Realme executive and showed off the four-camera design along with a dual-LED flash.

The Realme X2 Pro is also expected to have 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage – but there won’t be expandable storage.

We don’t yet have pricing or an exact release date for the Realme X2 Pro here in the UK. The Realme 3 Pro was the last Realme device that we here at Trusted Reviews got our hands on, and it was priced at just £175.

We would expect the Realme X2 Pro to cost significantly more than this, with its flagship processor, state-of-the-art display and quad-camera configuration.

