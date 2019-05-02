The Razer Toaster will provide the breakfast for PC gaming champions

Razer, the maker of PC gaming laptops, peripherals and smartphones, is getting into the kitchen appliance business, by launching the Razer Toaster.

The company’s CEO Min-Liang Tan says the company will release the working toaster within the next few years with the firm’s in-house teams of designers and engineers on the case.

If you’re wondering what on earth this tectonic shift in strategy towards heated bread products is all about, the roots date all the way back to a joke that started in 2013.

A Facebook page entitled Give Us the Razer Toaster Please page soon caught on with the company pledging to adhere to the demands if the page hit one million likes. It did so with the help of 12 members of the group going as far as getting Razer Toaster tattoos, which were worth 100k likes each.

In a post on Facebook, of course, the company CEO revealed he was making good on the vow (via CNET). He wrote: “Alright – I didn’t think these guys were going to make it – but they did. It was to hit 1M likes and with each Razer Toaster tattoo being equivalent to 100K likes each and they now have 12 Razer Toaster tattoos.

“Well, what can I say. I’ve just officially liked their page – and I’m going to put together my team of designers and engineers. It will take a few years – but I’ll be sure to share the progress – and make it a community affair. A Razer Toaster – For Razer Toaster Lovers. By Razer Toaster Lovers.”

Naturally, those tattoo-flashing obsessives on the Facebook page are pretty pleased about this outcome. One fan wrote: “Thanks to all of you. Thought this will be my dream for the rest of my Life, but we made it. Thanks to all of those who got a tattoo. This community will be forever in my heart.”

What are you expecting from the Razer Toaster? Colour-coded cooking settings? The ability to burn the Razer logo into the bread? A built-in display with a 120Hz refresh rate you can play Fortnite on while waiting for the pop? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.