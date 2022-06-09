 large image

The Razer Kishi V2 controller is bringing better controls to mobile gaming

Razer has introduced a refresh to its smartphone game controllers with the Razer Kishi V2, giving Android users a better way to play games.

The Razer Kishi V2 differs from the first-generation controller as the buttons now use microswitches instead of membranes, which should give a clicky feeling. In our review of the original Kishi, we noted that the buttons had a spongey feel and lower actuation point than what you will find on most first-party pads. Hopefully, the redesign can help alleviate these issues.

There are also two macro buttons that are situated near the triggers with one on each side, which can be custom programmed with the mobile app.

Another design change is slightly reminiscent of the Backbone One, as the Kishi V2 has added extendable rear bridge element, instead of sticking with the folding design that the first Kishi sported.

This design should ensure that more phones can use the gaming controller, with Razer claiming that the Kishi V2 can fit a Pixel 6 Pro as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series of phones, with smaller models also being able to fit.

The Razer Kishi V2 controller

Gamers should also download the companion software, in the form of the Nexus app. Nexus groups together a large selection of mobile games and gives users the chance to stream or capture gameplay, again taking a few tips from the Backbone One.

You can charge your phone via USB-C passthrough charging, however, the controller does not include a headphone jack, unlike the Backbone One.

It’s important to note that currently, the Razer Kishi V2 only supports Android phones, though Razer has confirmed that an iPhone-friendly variation will be coming in Fall 2022.

The new Razer Kishi V2 (for Android) is available to buy right now from Razer.com and authorized retailers for $99.99 / £99.99 / €119,99.

