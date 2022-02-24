The PureBook Pro is Nokia’s new budget-friendly laptop

Nokia has unveiled a new laptop called the PureBook Pro, which looks to challenge the budget laptop market, despite featuring a 12th Generation Intel Core processor and running on Windows 11.

There will be both a 15-inch model (from £586/€699) and a 17-inch model (from €799) at launch, with seemingly no plans for a 13-inch form factor right now.

The PureBook Pro will be manufactured by French start-up company Off Global, but will tote the Nokia branding due to a licensing agreement. The laptop has been designed for personal use at home, with a starting weight of 1.7kg putting its portability credentials in doubt.

The laptop is made up mostly of plastic, although has an aluminium lid to add a little pinch of class. The PureBook Pro will also be available in multiple colour options, including white, red, blue and grey.

Under the hood, it’s packing a 12th Generation i3 Intel Core processor, which should be capable of basic tasks such as web browsing and streaming video. Off Global has confirmed that it’s planning on releasing an i5 Intel Core configuration in the future, just in case you need a little more performance power.

The laptop will also feature 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 57Wh battery. There will also be 2x USB-C ports on the edge, which can supposedly fill up the battery tank by 60% in just 30 minutes. An onboard MicroSD slot also enables you to expand the storage.

Off Global claims the battery life can last up to 10 hours, although we’ll have to test that claim out once we secure a review sample. A fingerprint sensor will allow you to unlock the laptop with just a tap, although the 2MP webcam won’t support Windows Hello for facial-recognition logins.

In terms of the display, the Nokia PureBook Pro boasts a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, to ensure you get a sharp picture which isn’t a guarantee at this price point.

The Nokia PureBook Pro will launch in Western Europe (including UK), Morocco, Tunisia, Canada and Thailand in the second quarter of 2022, with more models expected to follow later in the year.

The laptop is confirmed to be present at the MWC 2022 showcase, so we’re hoping to go hands-on with it next week. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more developments.