A leak has revealed a benchmark test of the PS5 indicating it will being 4x as powerful as the PS4 and offer equivalent performance to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 gaming PC.

The leak apparently reveals a benchmark score for the PS5 using the 3DMark Fire Strike run. In the run, the PS5 achieves an overall score of 20,000 – the PS4 has a roundabout score of 5000. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 scores around 22,170 in the same benchmark test.

The revealing information came from prominent leaker APISAK. According to NotebookCheck, the graphics card being used in the PS5 is a semi-custom AMD APU – referred to as “Gonzalo”.

As with the lead up to all new console generations, there’s been a lot of talk about specs – the PS5 has been no different. System architect Mark Cerny gave us our biggest dump of information a few months back and Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan has also chipped in.

Mostly, Sony execs have spoken about the output of the PS5 rather than getting into the nitty-gritty of the specs – making this leak all the more valuable.

The leak, unfortunately, did only contain the overall score rather than the exact score value and further benchmark details.

The PS5 launch is still a while away so it’s likely this test comes from an early engineering sample – meaning this may not be the statistics which comes out of the final product. The PS5 architecture is reported to be a combination of GCN + RDNA.

While matching up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 would seem like a decent feat for the PS5, not everyone has been impressed by what they have seen of the PS5 thus far. PlatinumGames studio head Atsushi Inaba recently declared he’s finding it “hard to get excited” about next-gen consoles.

