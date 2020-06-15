The Sony PS5 features an excellent design and the digital edition is a great move by Sony, according to Trusted Reviews’ readers.

The news comes after Trusted Reviews readers flocked in their hundreds to share opinions on Sony’s new console, following a live stream debuting its design and launch titles last week.

Reacting to two polls, the first asking if a digital only version of the PS5 is a good idea, the second if readers liked the console’s design, the responses were uniformly positive.

Specifically, roughly 65% of respondents confirmed they think releasing a digital only version of the PS5, alongside one with an optical drive is a great idea. An equally impressive 66.7% then added they think the console looks super swish.

Related: PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

Both polls are surprising. When Sony revealed its plans to release digital only and optical drive versions of the PS5 simultaneously, it split opinion among Trusted’s editors.

Managing editor Max Parker was fully in favour of it, believing the expected lower price will make it a better value for most people who generally buy games digitally anyway. Countering that, computing editor Ryan Jones suggested, while it will initially be cheaper, the higher cost of most direct Sony store digital purchases will make it a worse value option longterm.

The team was equally split over the design. Some team members praised its bold shape and lighting as being unique and eye catching. Others (myself included) thought it looked like an early 2000s ROG concept device best left at the drawing board.

The console’s design and digital only variant were two of many announcements at Sony’s PS5 event last week.

The Japanese giant also unveiled a wealth of fresh information on the PS5’s launch titles. Highlights included the unveiling of Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. You can see a full list of the most exciting launch titles in our best PS5 games guide.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…