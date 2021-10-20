The PS5 just ended a Nintendo Switch sales streak

The Nintendo Switch has finally been beaten, as the PS5 now holds the record for the best-selling console in the US.

It seems that even the stock issues and chip shortages haven’t stopped the PlayStation 5 from taking over as the best-selling console during September in the US, smashing the Nintendo Switch‘s 33-month consecutive run.

This was spotted on Twitter by NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, with the stats proving that last month the PS5 beat the portable console in terms of money made and unit volume, making this a sweeping win for Sony.

It’s not clear what finally pushed the Switch off the top spot; Nintendo held that run for three years, with the previous console in the top spot being the PS4 back in November 2018.

However, there has been clear demand for Sony’s latest console since its release in November 2020, but shortages and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meant that production was halted and a lot slower than most customers anticipated. Deathloop may have also helped sales, launching in September as a timed console exclusive for the PS5 and seeing universal praise from critics.

Nintendo, meanwhile, saw sales boom during the early days of the pandemic, as people were gaming and building their villages on Animal Crossing: New Horizons to fill the time during the lockdown.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the PS5 keeps its top spot. It seems that people are still rushing to buy the console, but the chip shortage may result in the Switch becoming top dog again, especially since the Nintendo Switch OLED is now available to buy.

Looking at some of the most popular games, the best-selling game of the month in the US was Madden NFL 22, with FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 following in second and third.

The fifth and sixth spots do move away from sports though, with Entertainment’s own Diablo 2 and Bethesda Softworks’ newest game Deathloop almost at the top of the charts during September.