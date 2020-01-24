The PS5 controller could have a useful but cringeworthy feature

The PS5‘s controller could include a custom mic for voice commands, according to a new patent filing.

This could tie-in with a previously spotted patent for PlayStation Assist, to make the console and controller voice-assistant enabled.

The patent was spotted this week and suggests that the controller for Sony’s next-gen console will come with its own built in microphone. Twinning this with PlayStation Assist could help gamers to execute a wide variety of the console’s functions without exiting, or even pausing, their current game.

For example, wouldn’t it be handy to say: “PlayStation, downloaded the first episode of Game of Thrones,” or a similar command, while playing your game, rather than pausing and scrolling through some menus.

However, it’s not good news for companies that sell gaming microphones, for players to speak to each other during online gaming sessions. With an in-built mic, it’s hard to see as much demand for basic gaming mics, though high end sets will no doubt retain their appeal for more competitive players.

What else do we know about the upcoming Dualshock 5? Well, the Dualshock 4’s light bar has reportedly been scrapped. This is a small, aesthetic change, but a notable one nonetheless.

A more fundamental change is the addition of back buttons. These are already basically available to Dualshock 4 users in the shape of an attachment.

In the post on the PlayStation blog, the company added: “The Back Button Attachment launches in US and Canada on January 23, 2020, for SRP $29.99 USD, $39.99 CAD, so make sure to pick one up if you’re looking to play and compete at your best.”

“A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.”

Pictures of the Dualshock 4 with the attached back buttons started to give us an idea of what the Dualshock 5 might look like. A recent leak showed that it’s not a million miles away, if a little more chunky. Take a look below…

This leak appeared on Reddit and seems, at first glance, to be a Dualshock 5. However, there is no official confirmation of this design from Sony.

