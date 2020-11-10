The PS5 consumes a lot less power than the PS4 Pro

Sony hasn’t been shy when it comes to its next-gen upgrades, but there’s one PS5 feature you might not be clued in on. The console may be significantly less power-hungry than the PS4 Pro when doing just about everything but loading next-gen games.

While energy consumption may not be the flashiest spec, it is pretty important if you’re concerned about your console’s impact on the environment (or your electricity bill).

According to a report published by Eurogamer (via Push Square), the PS5 uses just 1.3W of energy in Rest Mode with all features enabled – that’s just over a quarter of the 5W consumed by the PS4 Pro with the same settings.

Read our review of the PS5

Of course, both numbers rise when the console is in use. The PS4 Pro required 50W to download a game in the background, while the PS5 uses just 36W. The data looks good on the main menu too, with the PS5 consuming 47W to the PS4 Pro’s 63W.

Gameplay is where the numbers really begin to crawl up. The PS5 remains the winner when running backwards compatible titles, such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, at 107W. The PS4 Pro consumes 147W under the same circumstances.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X

However, the tables are turned when it comes to next-gen games. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ate up 203W at its peak and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition drew a similar number. For comparison’s sake, God of War only used around 177W on the PS4 Pro.

While it isn’t surprising to hear that next-gen games are the biggest culprits when it comes to energy consumption, the drop in power during Rest Mode, background downloads and older games are certainly a step in the right direction. It’s not quite the 0.5W CEO Jim Ryan estimated Sony could suspend gameplay at last September, but it’s a start.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …