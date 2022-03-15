The Polk Magnifi Mini AX immersive soundbar is just 37cm wide

We’ve seen a lot of compact soundbars with immersive capabilities recently and by the looks of Polk Audio’s latest soundbar, the Magnifi Mini AX, it seems we’ve entered the era of the ultra compact Atmos soundbar.

With LG’s Eclair QP5 hitting the market in 2021, Polk Audio has followed suit with the Magnifi Mini AX. It’s a tiny soundbar intended for movie and music lovers that features built-in support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks.

At 37cm wide and packing a five-speaker array, this small soundbar system comes with a wireless subwoofer to assist with the deep bass blockbuster films are known for.

The Magnifi Mini AX also has access to some features the Eclair didn’t with Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect alongside Bluetooth for streaming audio to the soundbar.

The MagniFi Mini AX integrates Polk’s patented fourth-generation SDA technology to produce a wider, “more accurate soundstage”, and the soundbar goes full beans for immersive audio by including a 3D Audio Mode that can upmix standard and stereo music into a 360-degree virtual surround sound that includes virtual height channels.

The company’s VoiceAdjust technology works in concert with the dedicated centre channel to allow users to increase the volume levels of voices without affecting the rest of the soundtrack. Movie and Music modes adapt the bar’s performance to what you’re watching (or listening to), while the Night Mode amps up dialogue levels and decreases bass to not disturb anyone else in the house (or next door).

The down-firing subwoofer connects to the soundbar wirelessly and can be placed anywhere up to 6.7m away. With its BassAdjust feature, the LFE performance can be optimised to fine-tune the balance between the soundbar and subwoofer. Want an even bigger sound? The Magnifi Mini AX is compatible with the SR2 wireless speakers (€199 / £159).

On the announcement, Frank Sterns, President of Polk Audio said: “with MagniFi Mini AX we set out to create the world’s best sounding, ultra-compact Dolby Atmos soundbar. By integrating the immersive surround capabilities of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and then optimising it with Polk’s patented SDA technology, we’ve created a product that’s not only as enveloping as a soundbar three times its size, but with a level of soundstage accuracy that’s unmatched in its class.”

The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system is priced at €479 / £429, and will be available to purchase in the second half of March 2022 through the Polk Audio website and authorised retailers.