Just a few days after the Gamescom Xbox stream, Sony will be delivering its own presentation on what to expect on the PS5 this year.

It’s been a good few weeks for videogame enthusiasts, with Microsoft broadcasting the Gamescom Xbox event and showing off all the new Xbox Series X/S games, now it’s Sony’s turn to get into the limelight.

The PlayStation Showcase will be taking place next week, on 9 September at 9:00 pm for us Brits, and at 1:00 pm Pacific time and 10:00 pm CEST.

It’s expected to last around 40 minutes and will include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industries developers. This will be relating to games launching this year and also some future releases.

So we can expect some exciting game announcements and anyone with a PS5 should keep their eyes peeled for any exclusive content.

Some of the games that have been rumoured to make an appearance is the God of War sequel we’ve been waiting for, as well as Horizon Forbidden West. We might not catch a glimpse of Forbidden West, however, as it was recently announced that the game was being delayed until 2022.

The PS5 exclusive Deathloop might also get a shoutout, including some very anticipated action adventure RPG’s, such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

The company did, unfortunately, announce that PlayStation’s next generation of VR will not be making an appearance, so anyone interested in virtual reality will have to keep waiting on Sony for those announcements.

PlayStation fans should mark their calendars, and remember that you can watch this years Showcase live on the companies official Twitch and Youtube channels.

If you want to know what happened last week at Microsoft’s game announcement, check out all the best of Gamescom 2021 announcements by clicking on the link prior. Along with all the interesting game news, there are a couple of PS compatible games there, like the new Saints Row remake.