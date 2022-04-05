The Pixel just got another update – here’s what’s new

Google has started rolling out its latest software update for Pixel phones running Android 12. Here’s what’s included.

The April 2022 update is packed with bug fixes and improvements to the battery, camera and UI.

It’s available on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, all the way up to the latest Pixel 6 series. That means every Pixel released since 2019 can expect to get at least some UI improvements (though only the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will see updates to the battery and camera).

Every handset included in this update will receive updates to the user interface, including a fix for an issue that causes the phone to crash when playing apps in Picture-in-Picture mode, a fix for an error message that pops-up when using live wallpapers, and a fix for a bug that causes both the notifications shade and Quick Settings to turn invisible after changing the wallpaper.

Google has also released fixes for animations in the app drawer, problems with the overview screen while using TalkBack, and a bug that prevents the recents button from showing the overview screen while using three-button navigation in some third-party launchers.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will also receive fixes for an issue that causes the front-facing camera preview to look as though it’s zoomed in some apps, and a bug that prompts the green screen to appear in camera preview.

Pixel 6 users will also see improvements in wireless charging performance with certain accessories.

Google began rolling the update out this week, though when exactly you can expect to receive it will depend on your carrier and device.

If you want to avoid delays, make sure your Pixel runs the latest version of Android 12 and keep an eye out for a notification from Google.