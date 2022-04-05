 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel just got another update – here’s what’s new

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Google has started rolling out its latest software update for Pixel phones running Android 12. Here’s what’s included. 

The April 2022 update is packed with bug fixes and improvements to the battery, camera and UI. 

It’s available on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, all the way up to the latest Pixel 6 series. That means every Pixel released since 2019 can expect to get at least some UI improvements (though only the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will see updates to the battery and camera). 

Every handset included in this update will receive updates to the user interface, including a fix for an issue that causes the phone to crash when playing apps in Picture-in-Picture mode, a fix for an error message that pops-up when using live wallpapers, and a fix for a bug that causes both the notifications shade and Quick Settings to turn invisible after changing the wallpaper. 

Google has also released fixes for animations in the app drawer, problems with the overview screen while using TalkBack, and a bug that prevents the recents button from showing the overview screen while using three-button navigation in some third-party launchers. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will also receive fixes for an issue that causes the front-facing camera preview to look as though it’s zoomed in some apps, and a bug that prompts the green screen to appear in camera preview. 

Pixel 6 users will also see improvements in wireless charging performance with certain accessories.  

Google began rolling the update out this week, though when exactly you can expect to receive it will depend on your carrier and device.

If you want to avoid delays, make sure your Pixel runs the latest version of Android 12 and keep an eye out for a notification from Google. 

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Max Parker 4 months ago
Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 5 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.