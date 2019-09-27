Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4 next month, and one of its most intriguing features is Motion Sense technology. According to a new report, you’ll be able to use it to control music from a multitude of apps, but − cue gasps − potentially not Apple Music.
A teaser video published by Google at the end of July shows a user skipping tracks on the phone by waving her hand in front of the screen. Like so…
9to5Google has managed to gain access to the Motion Sense app, and reports that nine apps are listed as ‘Supported Apps’. These are the following:
- Amazon Music
- Deezer
- Google Play Music
- iHeartRadio
- Pandora
- Spotify
- Spotify Stations
- YouTube Music
- YouTube
The headline news is the absence of Apple Music. However, we won’t know for sure that it isn’t supported until Google pulls the covers off the Pixel 4 on October 15.
While motion control always tends to look slick and convenient in promotional materials, it’s one of those things that could easily come across a bit naff in reality.
“For the past five years, our Advanced Technology and Projects team (ATAP) has been working on Soli, a motion-sensing radar,” Pixel product manager Brandon Barbello wrote in a blog post in July.
“Radar, of course, is the same technology that has been used for decades to detect planes and other large objects. We’ve developed a miniature version located at the top of Pixel 4 that senses small motions around the phone, combining unique software algorithms with the advanced hardware sensor, so it can recognize gestures and detect when you’re nearby.”
He continued: “Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand.”