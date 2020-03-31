The Pixel 3 is dead: Long live the Pixel 4a

Google has dropped the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones from its line-up, amid rumours the company is about to drop the budget Pixel 4a smartphone.

The Pixel 3, which was launched in October 2018, is no longer available to purchase from the official Google Store. The company is only offering the flagship Pixel 4 and the affordable Pixel 3a among its homegrown hardware.

The handset has been heavily discounted during recent sales events, so it’s hardly a surprise that the company has pulled the plug. The product page for the device now just redirects to the storefront (as spotted by Android Police).

This decision also mirrors the 18-month timeframe Google kept the Pixel 2 phones on sale for, and this appears to be the pattern Google attends to follow from now on.

In our review, we afforded the Pixel 3 phone a rare 4.5/5 star rating and praised the excellent camera and “truly incredible” Night Sight mode, as well as the lovely new design.

In a review updated last Autumn own Max Parker wrote: “A year on and the Pixel 3 is still a great phone. However, that’s mostly down to the photos. The poor amount of RAM has reared its head and with the Pixel 3a offering just about the same camera skills in a much cheaper phone it’s a hard sell. We’re also eagerly awaiting the Pixel 4, which looks set to pack an extra camera on the back, smoother display and plenty of new shooting modes. Still, if you can find it for a good price we’re happy to continue recommending the Pixel 3 for its camera and low-light shooting alone.”

Despite the excellent reviews, almost across the board, and the presence of Google’s pure version of Android, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were not big hits among consumers, falling short of sales expectations.

