The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones are on sale NOW

Philips announced that the Fidelio X3 headphones were on their way this year and they’ve finally gone on sale.

TP Vision – owner of the Philips TV and audio brand – has re-launched the critically acclaimed Fidelio series of high-end headphones and AV products, beginning with the launch of the Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear.

The Fidelio X3 (£299) are on sale from today (August 31st) in the UK, and are available to purchase from Richer Sounds and AO.com, with Selfridges and other retailers following in the first few weeks of September.

After a soft reboot at IFA 2019, the Fidelio range has been resurrected, with the flagship Fidelio X3 the latest version of the headphones that offer natural audio reproduction and stylish design. The open-backed headphones were due to go on sale in May/June of 2020, but we imagine the pandemic caused plans to be set back several months.

Philips says the headphones offer high levels of comfort, with the brand continuing its focus on European design and “sensible user experience” with the headphones. They use responsibly sourced Muirhead leather from Scotland and acoustic fabric from Danish brand Kvadrat.

The drivers are large, multi-layered 50mm units that allow the headphones to deliver the full range, audiophile quality sound the series has made its name with. There’s not much in the way of features aside from being Hi-res Audio certified and having an optional balanced connection to “guarantee optimal stereo separation.

We went hands-on with the headphones back at the Philips event in February, and though they hadn’t yet made it to production stage, we were impressed by the detailed, sweeping and unfussy character of the headphones, as well as their very comfortable fit.

