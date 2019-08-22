In Amazon’s End of Summer sale you can now buy the Fire TV Stick for an even more affordable price of £29.99, great for heading back to school.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for £29.99 (save 25%)

Stream all your favourites and pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick equipped with the Alexa Voice Remote with a 25% discount on its original price point. Down to just £29.99 from £39.99, we think this is the must-have gadget for all prospective students heading off to university this September.

You can also find a fantastic 20% saving on the 4K Fire TV Stick if you’re a bit of a filmophile. Whichever you choose, make sure you pick one up before the Amazon End of Summer sale ends on August 30 and be the king or queen of movie nights in your hall of residence this semester.

Whether your TV is plugged into an aerial or not, the Fire TV Stick is the perfect solution, transforming any TV into a Smart TV with access to an abundance of streaming providers, catch-up apps, YouTube and so much more.

Plug straight into your HDTV or into the mains and connect via a strong Wi-Fi connection, the set-up really is that simple, allowing you to binge watch in minutes. Great for students with cheap TVs, it also means you can un-plug and take with you to your mate’s house for that movie marathon.

A winning combination, use the Alexa Voice Remote to pull up exactly what you want to watch, whether it’s a new blockbuster on Prime Video, or Netflix’s latest original series.

Don’t want to watch something? Load up Firefox and browse the Internet on the slightly bigger screen. Better still, with the help of Alexa, you can even link up other smart home devices, including Ring doorbells, Blink security cameras and Philips Hue bulbs. With the likes of security cameras, this allows you to get the live feed straight to your TV, able to see who’s knocking at the door or keep watch of kids in the other room, perfect for worried parents.

A nifty little gadget to have, pick one up now whilst its discounted in the Amazon End of Summer Sale and make it yours for just £29.99.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer

