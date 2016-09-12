The original Sony PS4 is now an HDR-ready console

If you’re the owner of an old PlayStation 4, you may be feeling a little unloved right now. If you’re not gazing at the new and improved PS4 Pro through green eyes, the arrival of a new sleek and sexy slim new PS4 makes the existing console look like a hulking beast.

Thankfully, for the 40 million-odd PS4 owners the current model is getting a considerable upgrade in the form of Software Update 4.0.

It brings several UI enhancements that gives PS4 easier access to content, but this big news is the arrival of HDR video settings.

Sony surprised at its PlayStation Meeting event last week by announcing even current consoles will enable high dynamic range visuals.

In a blog post today the company wrote: “ After updating your system to version 4.00, you’ll see HDR settings in the Video Output Settings and be ready to enjoy HDR gaming and entertainment content once it’s available on any PS4 system you own . Of course, you’ll need an HDR compatible display as well.”

While the settings are now in place, there’s currently no games that support HDR, although many are in the works through Sony’s forwards compatibility program.

Elsewhere, Sony has simplified the Quick Menu so as not to obscure so much of the screen while mid-game. That Quick Menu now features Spotify controls.

Sony is also boosting the Activity Feed, adding Folders to the Library, enabling the sharing of longer video clips to Twitter and new System backgrounds.

There’s also support baked in for the new PS4 Pro, out on November 10. These additions are as follows:

1080p streaming for Remote Play on PC/Mac and Xperia devices

1080p streaming with Share Play

1080p 30/60fps livestreaming to YouTube

1080p 30fps on Twitch

Support to easily transfer data to a new PS4, like a Pro.

Going to stick with your old PS4 or ante up to one of the new consoles? Let us know in the comments below.