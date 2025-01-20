The Oppo Find N5 looks impossibly thin

The Oppo Find N5 – aka the OnePlus Open 2 depending on where you live – foldable phone is likely to be easily the slimmest in class judging by official teaser images.

The handset will be as thin as the need for the USB-C charging point will allow, the images shared by the Find series’ project manager Zhou Yibao show.

The images show the opened device sat next to two coins and the thickness looks identical. Another image seems to show the phone is even thinner than four bank/ID cards. It’s also shown directly to an iPhone 16 Pro device and looks paper-thin by comparison. That means when the phone’s closed, it’s likely to be around the same thickness.

In fact, the only way it seems possible to make this phone thinner is to remove the charging port entirely. While one day that might be probable, in favour of wireless charging, that eventually doesn’t appear close.

The company isn’t giving away just how thin the phone is just yet, but it looks decidedly thinner than the 4.35mm Honor Magic V3 phone, which is the slimmest widely available foldable.

Elsewhere the phone will boast some next-generation waterproofing via the IPX9 standard, which offers protection against water of higher temperatures and higher-pressure jets. Usually this is accompanied by IPX8 resistance, which is what protects against sustained dunks to greater depths.

The Oppo Find N5 will succeed last year’s brilliant Find N3 (the N4 name was avoided because of Chinese superstition surrounding the number four), which is one of our favourite foldables.

Our reviewer called it the “best book-style foldable you can get today, with top-tier hardware packed into an elegant package”

The new phone is set to be released in China in February.