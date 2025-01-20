Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Oppo Find N5 looks impossibly thin

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Oppo Find N5 – aka the OnePlus Open 2 depending on where you live – foldable phone is likely to be easily the slimmest in class judging by official teaser images.

The handset will be as thin as the need for the USB-C charging point will allow, the images shared by the Find series’ project manager Zhou Yibao show.

Pixel 7a drops to £199 at Giffgaff

Pixel 7a drops to £199 at Giffgaff

The Google Pixel 7a is available at a knock down price with Giffgaff, you can sign up for a cheap data contract or a one off rolling deal.

  • Giffgaff
  • Was £399
  • £199
View Deal

The images show the opened device sat next to two coins and the thickness looks identical. Another image seems to show the phone is even thinner than four bank/ID cards. It’s also shown directly to an iPhone 16 Pro device and looks paper-thin by comparison. That means when the phone’s closed, it’s likely to be around the same thickness.

Oppo Find N5 next to iPhone 16 pro

In fact, the only way it seems possible to make this phone thinner is to remove the charging port entirely. While one day that might be probable, in favour of wireless charging, that eventually doesn’t appear close.

The company isn’t giving away just how thin the phone is just yet, but it looks decidedly thinner than the 4.35mm Honor Magic V3 phone, which is the slimmest widely available foldable.

Elsewhere the phone will boast some next-generation waterproofing via the IPX9 standard, which offers protection against water of higher temperatures and higher-pressure jets. Usually this is accompanied by IPX8 resistance, which is what protects against sustained dunks to greater depths.

The Oppo Find N5 will succeed last year’s brilliant Find N3 (the N4 name was avoided because of Chinese superstition surrounding the number four), which is one of our favourite foldables.

Our reviewer called it the “best book-style foldable you can get today, with top-tier hardware packed into an elegant package”

The new phone is set to be released in China in February.

This is what book-style phones need

The trend in smartphones for the last few years to make them more pocket-friendly. The first few generations of foldable phones have both helped and hindered that goal. Thanks to book-style foldables you can essentially fit a small tablet in your pocket now. The downside is these phones tend to protrude from the pockets a little more than the traditional candy bar handset.

It now looks like the Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2 will be the phone that gives you all the positives of a foldable without the boxier thickness.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
OnePlus Open Review

OnePlus Open Review

Lewis Painter 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access