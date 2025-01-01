The OnePlus Watch 3 could offer a unique 60-second health check

The rumoured OnePlus Watch 3 could offer a major upgrade for health-conscious users with several new features appearing within code for the company’s OHealth app.

A report from Android Authority speaks of code strings suggesting an ECG will be added to the next-generation smartwatch, as well as the ability to check your temperature via your wrist.

However, while we’ve seen both of those features appear in timepieces like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch ranges, OnePlus seems to have a unique check-up mode up its sleeve.

According to the report, the feature will measure for overall heart health, blood vessel elasticity, body temperature changes and sleep apnea, all of which can pose a health risk if out of whack. It’ll do so through seven indicators, including your ECG reading, bloody oxygen, sleep data, vascular age, and more.

The report doesn’t go into detail about how the tests would be performed, but presumably after 60 seconds you’ll get some sort of report comparing your current state to your historical data.

The code strings uncovered by the report also suggests there’ll be a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro model – a first for the range – so it’s possible some of these health features could be saved for a premium version.

The OnePlus 2 only arrived in early 2024, so we might have a little while to wait for a newcomer yet. Our reviewer recommended this Wear OS watch and praised the attractive UI, good sports and fitness tracking features, and good battery life.

One of the things that held it back were the inaccurate heart rate readings during exercise. Hopefully the company can sort this out, if it’s going for a more health-focused approach in 2025.