The OnePlus TV is a Dolby Vision QLED loaded with eight speakers

Another day, another snippet of fresh information about the OnePlus TV. A listing for the upcoming TV has gone up on Amazon India, revealing Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and a whopping eight built-in speakers.

Why Amazon India, you may ask? That’s because the OnePlus TV is set to launch in India before it launches anywhere else. Now back to that listing.

Dolby Vision is one of several HDR (high dynamic range) standards, which is widely accepted to deliver superior results to HDR10. However, it isn’t yet clear which standard will go on to truly dominate.

“Colours mapped with Dolby Vision can look richer, more nuanced, and better balanced than SDR (standard dynamic range) footage. Things like shadow detail, colour finesse and black levels often see improvements,” we wrote in our explainer.

“The result is a more immersive experience, as you take in the HDR image as a whole, rather than focusing on stand-out peaks.”

OnePlus recently revealed that one version of the OnePlus TV will be equipped with a 55-inch QLED display. QLED TVs tend to be far brighter than OLED TVs, which in turn means that they can make HDR pictures look more lifelike − especially during bright scenes. QLED displays are also immune to screen burn, and they’re cheaper and easier to produce than OLED screens.

Experience has taught us not to expect great sound quality from TVs, but the listing for the OnePlus TV suggests that OnePlus wants to see if it can change that.

The company is claiming that the OnePlus TV will deliver “punchy bass” but, of course, we should all take that with a pinch of salt at the moment. Until we’ve actually spent any time with the device, there’s no way of knowing what sound quality will be like.

The listing also adds that the OnePlus TV will have 50W power output and Dolby Atmos support “for a cinematic sound space”.

As Trusted Reviews’ own TV & Audio editor, Kob Monney, wrote in his Dolby Atmos explainer: “This adds the dimension of height to the sound, creating a hemisphere of speakers that allows filmmakers and sound designers to direct specific sounds to certain areas with a high degree of accuracy.”

