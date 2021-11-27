The OnePlus Nord CE is the standout budget smartphone of Black Friday

You can get £100 off the OnePlus Nord CE in this incredible Black Friday deal.

There have been so many great Black Friday deals already, but many of them were focused on the top end of the smartphone market. Now we’ve got an excellent bargain from the mid-range segment of the mobiles market, and it’s one of the best of them all, seeing the OnePlus Nord CE reduced to just £199.

Get the OnePlus Nord CE for just £199 The OnePlus Nord CE is now just £199, thanks to this Black Friday saving from John Lewis. Don’t miss out on this tremendous deal for a very capable all-round 5G phone. John Lewis

Was £299, now £199 View Deal

The OnePlus Nord CE sees a lot of great tech packed into a petite handset, now with an equally slimline price.

This device rocks a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that can emit 1000 nits maximum brightness. The excellent colour and contrast of this display make it one of the very best you can get at this price point.

The performance also belies the price, with the Snapdragon 750G processor providing a very smooth experience and the beefy battery easily providing a day’s worth of endurance.

It’s not a photographic superstar, but the camera acquits itself well compared to most of the competition given its cost.

Overall, it’s a strong performing mid-range device that’s well worth your attention if you need a good all-rounder smartphone and don’t want to pay a fortune for it.

Get the OnePlus Nord CE for just £199 The OnePlus Nord CE is now just £199, thanks to this Black Friday saving from John Lewis. Don’t miss out on this tremendous deal for a very capable all-round 5G phone. John Lewis

Was £299, now £199 View Deal

This £200 deal is one of the very best deals we’ve seen yet, saving you a third of the price of one of the very best mid-range phones on the market right now. Head over to our Black Friday deals page to amaze yourself with even more fantastic deals on every tech product imaginable.