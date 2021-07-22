The OnePlus Buds Pro are the company’s first premium ANC earbuds

OnePlus has officially unveiled the Nord 2, but the smartphone wasn’t the only device to capture our attention today. The OnePlus Buds Pro are OnePlus’ first earbuds with ANC – here’s everything you need to know.

The OnePlus Buds Pro are the third pair of true wireless earbuds in OnePlus’ audio line-up after the OnePlus Buds and the OnePlus Buds Z. They’re also the first to feature active noise cancellation – or ANC.

The OnePlus Buds Pro use three microphones in each ear to filter out noise levels up to 40dB, rather than stick with a fixed level of noise cancellation. This allows the ANC in the earbuds to smartly adjust itself to cancel out unwanted frequencies, such as environmental noise and chatter, in real-time.

The Buds Pro also offer improved call quality over OnePlus’ other earbuds. This is thanks to the ANC, enhanced noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design built to reduce wind noise.

As far as audio quality is concerned, the Buds Pro are powered by two 11mm dynamic drivers and include support for Dolby Atmos for “rich treble, heart-pounding bass, and crystal-clear vocals”, though we’ll have to be the judge of that when we review the earbuds.

The earbuds also take advantage of OnePlus Audio ID – a calibrated sound profile designed to fit user-specific sound sensitivities.

The earbuds offer a long 38 hour battery life with the charging case, though OnePlus has yet to reveal how many hours of playtime can be found in each earbud once they’re removed from the case. The earbuds also support OnePlus’ Warp Charge fast-charging, offering 10 hours of battery with a quick 10-minute charge.

The charging case supports Qi wireless charging, while the earbuds include support for Bluetooth 5.2 as well as 94ms latency with the Pro Gaming mode activated.

“OnePlus has always been committed to delivering the best user experience possible with technology”, said OnePlus founder Pete Lau.

“We’ve challenged the smartphone industry with our premium devices, and now we are applying our Never Settle approach to portable audio with the OnePlus Buds Pro. This is our next step in creating a truly seamlessly connected experience for our users”.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available to pre-order from OnePlus’ website on August 18 and will officially go on sale August 25. The earbuds are priced at £139 and come in black and white colours.