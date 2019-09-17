The OnePlus 7T has been officially revealed − weeks ahead of launch

Some phone companies like to launch their new products in an extravagant spaceship-like building (see iPhone 11), but OnePlus has taken a very different route. The company’s CEO, Pete Lau, has taken to the OnePlus forums to reveal the design of the upcoming OnePlus 7T.

Odder still, the reveal comes around a month before the OnePlus 7T is due to launch.

In a post titled ‘OnePlus Design: No detail is too small to be perfected’, Pete Lau spent some time explaining the design of the upcoming OnePlus 7T before sharing some sketches and images of the phone.

The most striking feature is undoubtedly the circular camera module. Lau explains the company’s decision:

“It’s an incredibly important piece of the design puzzle, so we’ve completely reimagined the camera housing for our upcoming flagship … With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice … After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we’ve landed on something pretty special.”

You can see the company’s concept sketches below:

The UK launch event for the OnePlus 7T is set for October 10, but we’re expecting to hear more details on September 26, which is when it will launch in India.

Away from the camera module, Lau also mentions a new texture for the back of the phone:

“While we were extremely happy with our matte-frosted glass, we didn’t stop there. We kept exploring, improving, and trying new things. The result? A new smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance, and we’re excited to be introducing this new finish on our upcoming flagship.”

Shortly after Lau made the forum post, tech tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed some alleged specifications for the OnePlus 7T’s rear cameras:

A triple camera setup with 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel lenses is in stark contrast to the recently revealed iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro instead comes with three different 12-megapixel cameras.

