The OnePlus 7 will finally be available to buy very soon

OnePlus announced its 7 series of phones earlier this month with a bang. The launch primarily focused on the OnePlus 7 Pro – which you can already buy – but don’t forget about the OnePlus 7. It’s a more conservative handset than the Pro, but may be the better option for the budget conscious.

The OnePlus 7 will be available to buy from 10am BST on June 4 – giving you just under a week to gather together your pennies.

The OnePlus 7 starts at £499 and you will be able to purchase it either directly from OnePlus, or from EE or John Lewis in the UK. The OnePlus 7 isn’t being sold at all in the US.

The £499 price tag is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. For £549, you can get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro – which is available in Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue and Almond – the OnePlus 7 only comes in one colour. Mirror Gray is the only option for prospective buyers of the upcoming phone.

OnePlus is known for its snazzy cases so it will be easy to add a bit more colour to the phone – you can always whack a phone skin on there too.

When it comes to specs, the OnePlus 7 is still competitive even if it gives way to the OnePlus 7 Pro in the looks department. The OnePlus 7 has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor onboard as its flagship sibling, as well as the same 48-megapixel main camera lens.

The OnePlus 7’s screen is the main area in which the phone lags behind the Pro. The display is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 60Hz AMOLED – meaning the screen doesn’t take advantage of the company’s new high refresh rate Fluid AMOLED technology.

If you have your sights set higher than the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G should be available fairly soon. The 5G version of the OnePlus flagship is only available with EE and is set to launch alongside its 5G network this week. You can pre-order the phone – only available in Nebula Blue – right now.