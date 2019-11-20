The latest upgrade to Olympus’ mirrorless PEN line looks like it could be every Instagram aficionado’s dream, at least on paper.

The Olympus PEN E-PL10 is the latest in a long line a compact, lightweight entry level cameras from Olympus. Known for their sleek, classic design, the PEN series is the perfect tool for any Instagram creator looking to surpass their basic smartphone snapper.

The camera is kitted out with the TruePic VIII – the same image processor found in Olympus’ professional models – promising excellent image and video quality with minimal noise in low-lit environments. The camera should also shoot blur-free at night thanks to Olympus’ in-body image stabilisation which offers up to 3.5 shutter speed steps of compensation.

The camera features a 16.1-megapixel Live MOS sensor with SSWF sensor cleaning tech and the ability to capture high-speed sequential shots at 8.6 FPS.

The E-PL10 certainly seems to be designed for the Instagram generation. From Selfie mode to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to the extensive number of filter options, the camera has everything you need to create a beautiful social media feed.

Related: Best camera

The touchscreen has an autofocus shooting mode that allows you to focus and activate the shutter in one tap, making sure you never miss a shot. Flipping down the touchscreen to face your subject will automatically switch the camera to Selfie mode, making it super easy to get a good portrait. The camera also has an optional e-Portrait mode to brighten and smooth your skin, no editing required.

With 16 Art Filter presets you can get creative with everything from the colours to the contrast in your pics, with a Fine Tune option to adjust the effect level of any chosen filter. There’s also an Auto Mode to automatically pick a shooting scene to fit your situation and an Advanced Photo Mode for scenes that require advanced photography skills.

The E-PL10 has a Multi Exposure setting as well as a Live Composite mode to capture stars and car headlights. Olympus has also expanded its silent mode, muting shutter and operation sounds in P, A, S and M modes on top of the usual AP mode.

Related: Best mirrorless camera

The camera is compatible with M.Zuiko lenses, including single focal length options like the M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8.

The Olympus PEN E-PL10 is available in white, brown and black variations with the 14-42mm EZ Zoom lens for £649.99 on the Olympus store. Additionally, if you buy the camera now, you’ll get a 45mm lens worth £279.99 completely free.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …