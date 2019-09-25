The official Kodi website is down, but it’s nothing to do with what you may have initially suspected.

The software has, fairly or unfairly, long been closely associated with piracy, since one of the reasons it’s become so popular over recent years is the fact that it can be used − with the right selection of third-party-developed addons − for streaming TV shows, films and live sports for free.

Related: How to install Kodi on the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Kodi itself is in fact perfectly legal, and its creator, the XBMC Foundation, has clashed very publicly with pirates in the past.

The Kodi website has instead gone down because of an ongoing financial dispute (via Beta News). At the time of publication, visiting kodi.tv brings up the following message:

“Web Site Not Found

“Sorry, we could not find any content for this web address. Please check the URL.

“If you are an Acquia Cloud customer and expect to see your site at this address, you’ll need to add this domain name to your site via the Acquia Network management console.

“Acquia Inc.”

Kodi has shared some background info on Twitter too:

For those of you that already use it, Kodi’s software itself is unaffected. If you’re looking to download Kodi though, you’ll have to wait for the website to start working again.

However, the latest IP Crime and Enforcement report, which was published by the Intellectual Property Office on September 5, declared that illegal streaming via pirate addons for Kodi was still a problem.

Related: Best VPNs for streaming

“Our engagement with FACT has included research into various areas, including illicit streaming devices (commonly referred to as Kodi boxes) an on-going issue.”

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…