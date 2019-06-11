The Oculus Quest may have brought VR gaming back from the dead

The Oculus Quest enjoyed $5 million in content sales in its first two weeks after launch, according to recent reports.

According to TechCrunch, the impressive content sales were declared by vice president of AR/VR Andrew Bosworth. Facebook doesn’t go into more specific detail regarding the content sales. However, you can expect plenty of sales came from games like Beat Saber, Superhot VR and Thumper – games we called “absolute gems” in our review of the Oculus Quest.

The amount is particularly impressive when you consider the amount of content available on the system. At launch, the Oculus Quest had a library of just 50 games – and some were free.

Oculus Quest was released on May 21 – formerly known as Project Santa Cruz. It was Oculus and Facebook’s first foray into a completely standalone wireless virtual reality experience. The step into the latest stage of virtual reality appears to have paid off, leading to great sales for the Oculus Quest in the weeks after its launch.

Oculus Quest was a new offering from the Facebook-owned VR pioneer – allowing casual and hardcore players alike to enjoy virtual reality in one package. The proposition of Oculus Quest is to only have to one price – no need for an expensive gaming PC or a phone wedged up against your face.

The completely wireless nature of the product is also of massive appeal to those who want a hassle-free experience. You don’t need to find and then untangle essential wires. It’s as simple making sure the headset has power and popping it on.

On launch day, a set of VR game developers showed us the real potential of the Oculus Quest. They released a video showing them playing a game mapped to the surroundings in their office – meaning they could roam freely without fear of bumping into anything. While impressive, it’s also just fun to see people flailing around enjoying VR.