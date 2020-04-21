The Oculus Quest is finally back in stock – here’s where you can get it

Going stir crazy indoors? The Oculus Quest is back in stock and what better time to invest in the VR headset than spring 2020.

The Oculus Quest is finally available again at its original price of £399 (64GB) or £499 (128GB) through Oculus’ official website, saving you from having to fork out absurd amounts of money through second-hand listings.

The popular VR headset has been out of stock for a while – which is why we’re excited it seems to be back during the lockdown. If we can’t leave the house, this might be the closest we’ll get to being out and about this spring.

Related: Best VR headset

The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one virtual reality headset from Facebook-owned VR company Oculus. The headset doesn’t require a PC or any unruly wires to get setup, making it perfect for playing in your bedroom, living room or even at your friend’s place when all this has blown over.

The lightweight headset comes with two Oculus Touch controllers, insight tracking, built-in audio, 4GB RAM and a 1440 x 1600 OLED display per eye.

Oculus Quest Oculus Quest – back in stock The Oculus Quest is finally back in stock – order the Trusted Reviews recommended virtual reality headset now to play VR games from the comfort of your home. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

The Oculus Quest is a little pricier than the Oculus Go, but you’re paying for a more powerful Snapdragon 835 chip that can handle more demanding games. While you won’t be able to play some of the titles that high-end HR headsets enjoy, compatible games include Superhot VR, Robo Recall, Thumper, Beat Saber, Fruit Ninja VR and Moss.

Related: Best VR games

In our review of the Oculus Quest, Deputy Computing Editor Ryan Jones wrote:

“The pick-up-and-play convenience coupled with the affordability of an all-in-one system make the Oculus Quest the very best virtual reality headset you can buy. If VR is ever going to hit the mainstream, this is the headset to pull in the masses”.

You can pick up the Oculus Quest on Oculus’ website now at £399 for the 64GB model or £499 for the 128GB model.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …