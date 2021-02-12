The Nvidia RTX GPU you’ll actually be able to buy lands February 25

Nvidia has confirmed that the affordable GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, announced at CES, will go on sale on February 25.

Gamers will be able to jump on the RTX 3060 graphics chip when it drops at 12pm eastern time in the United States, which is 5pm in the UK. Nvidia has confirmed to Trusted Reviews that UK sales for the chip, which costs £299/$329, will indeed commence at 5pm BST.

The new RTX 3060 graphic chip is a significantly different proposition to the high-end RTX 3080, but still targets full HD gaming performance with a frame rate of 60+ frames per second (up to 80fps for games like Division 2). However it also offers support for high-end, en vogue features like ray tracing and DLSS 2.0, which can boost frame rate without sacrificing video quality.

As our own Ryan Jones points out, ray tracing is “an exciting new rendering technique for compatible video games, helping to create more realistic and dynamic lighting and shadow effects.”

Ray tracing is still in its early days right now, but is already available on games like Cyberpunk 2077, delighting PC gamers in the process. According to Nvidia, the RTX 3060 offers 10x the ray-tracing performance of the GTX 1060, which is the chip it will replace. It’ll also go up against AMD’s cheapest GPU, the Radeon RX 6800, which still costs £529, so there are significant savings to be made.

The RTX 3060 will sit just below the RTX 3060 Ti, which arrived late last year for £369, and earned a 4.5 star review from Trusted Reviews in December 2020.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti isn’t the cheapest card on the market, but it’s the most affordable option if you want a current generation GPU and the best Ray Tracing choice for any gamer reluctant to make expensive the jump to 4K.”

The release comes amid a climate of incredibly scarce supplies of the high-end RTX 3080 GPU, which appears to be just as hard to get as the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. We’re excited to get our mitts on the RTX 3060 when it arrived so stay turned for the review in the coming months. Let’s hope there are no significant shortages here.