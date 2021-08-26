The Nvidia RTX 3090 Super is rumoured to be in the works

New rumours suggest the Nvidia RTX 3090 Super is in the works, and is set to become the most powerful graphics card in team green’s GeForce range.

Twitter leaker Greymon55 claims the rumoured graphics card could feature 10,752 CUDA Cores and 400W+ of power, leapfrogging the specs of the Nvidia RTX 3090, which has 10,496 CUDA Cores and 350W graphics card power.

The Nvidia RTX 3090 will also look to use the same Ampere architecture as the rest of Nvidia’s flagship GeForce range, which means it will support features such as DLSS and ray tracing.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Super (rumoured) Nvidia RTX 3090 Architecture Ampere Ampere CUDA Cores 10,752 10,496 Graphics Card Power 400W+ 350W Credit: Greymon55

That’s unfortunately it in terms of leaked specs, but as Wccftech points out, the increased power could result in boosted clocks for the GPU and vRAM. Wccftech suggests the 24 GB GDDR6X vRAM from the standard RTX 3090 graphics card will likely be retained, but with an improved 20Gbps performance.

Of course, it’s worth taking this all with a pinch of salt as the only source we currently have is a Twitter leaker. But it makes sense for Nvidia to start expanding its range with the Super series, as it did the exact same with its previous Turing generation.

Rumours suggest the Nvidia RTX 3090 Super graphics card could launch towards the end of this year or in the first half of 2022. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for future updates.