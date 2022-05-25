The Nomono Sound Capsule is a Dolby Atmos compatible recording device

Norwegian start-up Nomono has launched what it is calling a “revolutionary platform” to simplify audio recording, production, and collaboration for podcasters and journalists.

No,w this isn’t normally the sort of thing we’d be covering at Trusted Reviews, but the mention of spatial audio has piqued our interest. What Nomono looks to offer is a platform that helps to tell stories in immersive audio, its integrated hardware and software solutions intend to make it easier to keep track of content and collaborate while “paving the way for a spatial audio future”. That’s a future we’re interested in seeing.

Of relevance is the Nomono Sound Capsule. It’s a Wi-Fi enabled recorder that combines four ultra-compact wireless lavalier microphones with a 360-degree spatial audio microphone array. The recorder connects to the Nomono Web App, where recordings can be backed up and AI-powered dialogue enhancement applied to ensure audio sounds its best before work is started on the recording.

The ambisonic microphone is able to capture high-resolution 3D recording of the environment and general ambience as well as the voices of each participant, making it easy to record object-based spatial audio that is compatible with binaural audio all the way to Dolby Atmos.

Weighing less than 4 pounds, the Nomono Sound Capsule and looks not unlike the ‘thumper’ that featured in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. From the looks of it, it can easily fit into a backpack and comes with rugged carry case that has a built-in rapid charger. Using the device sounds exceedingly simple – just push one button and it’s up and running.

Jonas Rinde, Nomono CEO said: “we’re sound people with a passion for building great products for like-minded pros, including podcasters, broadcast journalists, and media houses. Nomono simplifies podcasting with intuitive tools for capturing interviews from the field, collaborating on the editorial process, and improving audio quality. Our goal is to provide storytellers with an audio workflow that is smart, simple, and capable of delivering excellent sound.”

There’s no mention of a price but the Nomono Sound Capsule sounds like a cool device. Given the rise in interest of object-based audio formats, the ability to easily record in it should help to make it presence greater.