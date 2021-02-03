HMD Global just announced its latest entry-level Nokia smartphone: the Nokia 1.4. The phone offers a range of family-oriented features, including a large, edge-to-edge display and a kid-friendly camera for less than £90.

The Nokia 1.4 packs the largest display you’ll find on a 1 series phone thus far. The spacious, 6.51-inch screen is almost an inch larger than that of its predecessor and has a HD+ resolution designed with video calls in mind.

The dual rear camera consists of an 8MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The company imagines the latter to be used by kids exploring insects and flowers in nature, as well as by parents snapping photos around the house.

Both lenses work in tandem with Google’s Camera Go app, which offers features such as portrait mode to add bokeh and soften backgrounds and a night mode for crisp and colourful pictures in low light conditions. There’s also a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

The phone packs the same Qualcomm 215 chip at the Nokia 1.3 and comes running Android 10. However, HMD Global says the 1.4 is ready for Android 11 (Go edition) and beyond and has promised at least three years of security updates for the phone, meaning you shouldn’t have to replace it anytime soon.

The company claims the Nokia 1.4’s 4000mAh battery can withstand two days of use with “more than enough power to keep the whole family occupied”. In fact, the phone seems to be aimed at keeping families connected, with built-in parental controls to control content downloaded from the Google Play store, the kid-oriented Macro lens and a fingerprint sensor for added security.

“Be it managing work emails, paying bills or keeping the kids busy with online extracurricular activities, our designers addressed the fact that millions of families around the world are spending more time at home”, said Chief Product Officer and VP of North America at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas.

“In response, we increased the size of the screen on the Nokia 1.4 to the maximum capacity so parents, carers and children can stay connected and productive. To further enhance the photography experience – on top of the improvements already brought to you by Google’s AI on the Camera Go app, we also added a macro camera to capture epic close-ups at home or outdoors. All powered by Qualcomm, a trusted industry leader, and encased in a tough, mishap-proof body with our signature two-day battery life”.

The Nokia 1.4 will launch globally from today, with the UK set to get the phone from mid-March. The 1.4 is available in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk colours with 1GB/16GB, 1GB/32GB or 3GB/64GB. Prices start at £89.99/€99.

