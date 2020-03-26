The Nintendo Switch just hit a massive sales landmark

The Switch has been a huge hit since it launched back in 2017. Now, the hybrid console has hit a remarkable sales landmark by surpassing the Wii’s lifetime sales in Japan.

According to Famitsu data, Nintendo sold a remarkable 392,576 units in Japan last week, taking the console up to roughly 12.8 million sales overall (via NintendoLife). That’s fairly quick work from the Switch to overtake Nintendo’s previous-gen console.

Recent demand sparked by the coronavirus outbreak will no doubt have driven sales over the last few weeks. Numerous reports have suggested that some markets are seeing Switches sell-out completely, as well as massive demand for games and other consoles.

As we reported on Tuesday, buying a Switch in the UK is almost impossible right now. The supply problem is widespread too, shoppers in Australia have been described as ‘panic buying’ Nintendo Switch consoles in anticipation of a COVID-19 lock-down.

Similar issues have been noted in the US, as Nintendo told Gamespot: “Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way… We apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you’re trying to get hold of a Switch yourself, take a look at our guide on where the hybrid console is still available in the UK. The article linked below is being updated regularly and we hope to give you the best chance possible of bagging a Switch to keep you entertained while you’re stuck indoors.

So, why is the Switch such a big hit? When we reviewed the hybrid console we completely understood. Our reviewer said: “The Switch has become the console that gives you great games wherever you are, whatever the time and whomever it is you want to play with. You might not want it as your primary gaming system, but you’ll definitely want it as your second.”

